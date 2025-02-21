Balasore: A class 10 student, who fell ill three days ago after consuming food at a community feast in Odisha’s Balasore district, died hours before his board examination Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Sekhar Majhi (15) from Baripada village under Bahanaga block.

According to police sources, Chandra Sekhar fell ill after the community feast but recovered after receiving medication. “However, while preparing to leave for his board exam at Kalyani Nuapur High School, about 5 km from his village, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to Soro hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police said.

PTI