Bhubaneswar: Climate change is no longer just an environmental concern — it is now a growing driver of urban poverty, particularly in rapidly expanding cities like Bhubaneswar, experts opined at a City-level conference organised by the Indian Institute of Education and Care (IIEC) at the Buddha Mandir Complex here Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by IIEC chairman Karunakar Pattnaik and attended by key public figures, including Central MLA Anant Narayan Jena, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, corporator Ram Chandra Ranasingh, IIEC director Shishir Kumar Das, along with several social activists and environmental experts.

During the event, Das launched a booklet titled “Journey of Inclusive and Sustainable Urban Development”, which explores the deepening intersection between climate change and urban inequality.

“As more people migrate to cities seeking work, we’re witnessing an unchecked rise in slum settlements,” he said.

PNN