Bhadrak: Bhadrak Superintendent of Police (SP), Charan Singh Meena had a narrow escape Tuesday after a truck hit his car on National Highway-16 near Bhandaripokhari Chowk.

Bhandaripokhari police station sources said the IPS officer and his driver are safe but his car got damaged. Bhandaripokhari police have seized the truck and detained the driver.

Sources further added that the SP had gone to Bhandaripokhari check post Tuesday morning for some work. On his way back to Bhadrak town, as his car was nearing Bhandaripokhari Chowk, a speeding truck hit it from the rear.

It suffered slight damage but the officer and his driver had a close shave.

Upon hitting the car, the driver sped away from the spot in his bid to escape police action. However, after getting information, the police swung into action. A team from Bhandaripokhari police station chased the truck and pulled it over at Hanuman Chowk. The truck was seized and was taken to the police station. The driver is being interrogated at the police station, it was learnt.

