Naugan: After closure and merger of schools in Jagatsinghpur districts, many buildings have turned defunct.

Some of these structures of closed educational institutions have become a haven for anti-social elements in Naugan locality, a report said. Earlier the government had decided to shut down schools having less than 25 students.

Thirty such schools were merged with other educational institutions in Naugan block. These closed buildings have allegedly become safe havens for drug addicts, alcoholics and anti-socials, be it night or day.

Various outfits and social activists have expressed concern over the development. They alleged that buildings worth lakhs have been left abandoned without care and maintenance.

They have blamed the district administration for such a development.

Among the buildings that have become a safe haven for anti-socials are the Deopara School in Dabara panchyat, Parisikhar Primary School in Sikhar panchayat, Angeswarpada School in Osakana panchayat, Chandipura School in Naugan panchayat, Gothada School in Nahangi panchayat, Kanipada Primary School in Jamugan panchayat, Chakuli school in Rohia panchayat and the Gangada school in Deriki panchayat.

Locals have expressed displeasure and alleged that public properties developed at huge costs are lying unused with miscreants taking control of them.

The buildings of closed schools have been handed over to the Panchayati Raj department. Block Education Officer Baidhar Tripathy informed that schools that have been closed down will not be reopened again unless the number of students increases.

“These school buildings have been officially handed over to the Panchayati Raj department,” he stated.

