ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday attended the 52nd Foundation Day of Dhauli Peace Pagoda organised by Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha Sunday in the presence of a number of monks from across the country and world. On the occasion, Chief Minister said that there will be a coordinated plan for the development of all the heritage sites including Dhauli. The stupa will be further developed and the surrounding area will be extensively improved, he said. Delving into the glorious history of Odisha, the CM said that the pages of Odisha’s history start with Dhauli and the Kalinga war.

Although the war ended with massive bloodshed, Dhauli continues to sing about the moral victory of the entire humanity. “Built by the Japan Buddha Sangha and the Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha in 1972, the Dhauli Shanti Stupa is also known as the Peace Pagoda,” he said. The CM said that Dhauli hill is a symbol of bravery and strength of the brave Kalinga people. It is a symbolic pilgrimage place that tells the sacrifice of Odia heroes. The chief minister said that after the Kalinga war in 261 BC, Emperor Ashoka took a vow of peace and embraced Buddhism. This pillar of peace was established under the efforts of the Japanese government 52 years ago. From then till today, the monument has been a symbol of peace and friendship. He also said that when Buddhism is discussed, the name of Odisha comes first. The extent of Buddhism spread in Odisha and in Bihar cannot be seen in any other province of India. Buddhism spread in Odisha from the 6th century BC.

He further said Dhauli may be an icon of Buddhism but it has become so integrated with the Odia language, culture and traditions that the people of the state have accepted it as a part of their culture. Eminent Buddhist monk T Okangi and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan graced the event as guests.