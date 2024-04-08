Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Health Day (WHD), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed the citizens to build a healthier and equitable society in terms of access to basic healthcare. Taking to X, the CM said, “Accessible and affordable healthcare is an essential cornerstone of any just and equitable society. On #WorldHealthDay, let’s reaffirm our commitment to build healthier, resilient communities and prioritise preventive care. Together, we can build a robust healthcare system for #SusthaOdishaSukhiOdisha (Healthy Odisha Happy Odisha).”

Several organisations observed the WHD with a series of events. City AIIMS executive director Ashutosh Biswas said, “We should always remember that good health is our right. Let’s prioritise our well-being and stay responsible for our health every day.” Taking to social media account, the Health and Family Welfare department said, “On this #WorldHealthDay, make a conscious effort to lead an active lifestyle, consume a healthy diet, avoid alcohol or tobacco consumption and go for regular health checkups for a healthier version of yourself. ‘My Health, My Right’. #OdishaCares.” On this occasion, a free health check-up camp was organised by the city-based Jayadev Walkers Club (JWC), in collaboration with Saraswati Multi Speciality Clinic, under the supervision of JWC’s president, Nirad Baran Khuntia. The Corporator of ward-49, Sanjukta Sundaray, inaugurated the camp. Joining the programme as chief guest, eminent gynaecologist Basanti Mohapatra addressed the gathering on this year’s WHD theme “My Health My Right.” She spoke on the importance of wellness health and the prevention of diseases.

Odisha Environmental Society (OES) and Regional Science Centre (RSC) observed WHD and organised a seminar on ‘My Health, My Right.’ Former HoD of General Surgery at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Srikant Panda was the chief guest. In his address, Panda said, “Various diseases are emerging as major causes of human death and disability. We have to find out lasting solutions to health problems by applying the new knowledge acquired by science.” “The IQAir 2023 report revealed India is the third most polluted country after Bangladesh and Pakistan. The air quality is significantly below the standards set by the World Health Organisation” Panda said. “Until the quality of our environment is restored, living a healthy life will remain a daydream. But it is the basic right of all of us to grow up with good health in a quality environment,” he opined. Presiding over the programme, OES president Sundar Narayan Patro explained how environmental pollution is the prime cause for various health problems. He emphasised the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle to be disease-free. Secretary of OES, Jayakrushna Panigrahi gave the vote of thanks.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP