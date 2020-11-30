New Delhi: To expedite the process of testing for coronavirus infections in the national Capital, the price of RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test will now be reduced according to an order released by the Delhi government Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the state Health department to slash the rates of RT-PCR test in Delhi. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is yet to disclose how much the RT-PCR tests will cost now.

At present, a RT-PCR test for Covid-19 costs between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,400 in Delhi. In the last few days a petition was filed in the court demanding to reduce the cost of Covid testing for people. Now the Delhi CM has issued an order to slash the price of RT-PCR test in the national Capital.

Kejriwal issued this directive Monday, saying, “I have instructed the state health department to reduce the rates of RT-PCR test in Delhi. RT-PCR tests are being conducted free-of-cost in all government establishments. However, this notification will help those people who are undergoing tests in private laboratories.”

It is being speculated that after this order by the Delhi government, the RT-PCR test could be reduced by nearly Rs 1,000.

Following the instructions of the Delhi CM, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has started taking action on the proposal to reduce the rates of RT-PCR test.

Jain said, “The instructions given by the Delhi Chief Minister are being acted upon with immediate effect.”

Delhi government may announce the new rates of RT-PCR tests by Monday evening. The new rates for undergoing RT-PCR tests fixed by the Delhi government would be applicable to all private hospitals and laboratories in Delhi. At the same time, RT-PCR tests would be done as before at all government laboratories and hospitals free of cost.

IANS