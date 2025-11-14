Nuapada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday thanked the people of Nuapada for giving a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP, after party candidate Jay Dholakia won the Nuapada Assembly bypoll by a margin of 83,748 votes.

Dholakia secured 1,23,869 votes, while Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi finished second with 40,121 votes. BJD nominee Snehangini Chhuria came third with 38,408 votes, according to election officials.

However, the Election Commission was yet to update the results on its website.

Majhi said the victory marked a “new chapter” in Odisha’s political landscape and reflected the people’s trust in the BJP government.

“This victory proves the complete faith and trust of the general public in our government’s policies, ideals, and people-welfare programs. The residents of Nuapada have completely rejected the smear campaigns and false promises of the opposition parties and, by supporting development, have given a clear mandate in favour of the BJP,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to every citizen of Nuapada while extending hearty congratulations and best wishes to Nuapada’s newly elected MLA, Shri Jay Dholakia,” he added.

ନୂଆପଡ଼ା ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିର ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଉଚ୍ଚକୋଟୀର ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ ଏବଂ ବିଜୟ ହାସଲ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ରାଜନୈତିକ ଚିତ୍ରପଟ୍ଟରେ ଏକ ନୂତନ ଅଧ୍ୟାୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି। ଏହି ବିଜୟ ଆମ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନୀତି, ଆଦର୍ଶ ତଥା ଜନକଲ୍ୟାଣକାରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ପ୍ରତି ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଆସ୍ଥା ଓ ବିଶ୍ୱାସକୁ ପ୍ରମାଣିତ କରୁଛି। ନୂଆପଡ଼ାବାସୀ… pic.twitter.com/X3yvlBkVua — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 14, 2025

The Chief Minister, who visited Nuapada at least six times during the campaign, had treated the bypoll as a prestige battle for his government. The result is expected to give the BJP a significant boost, as this was the state’s first electoral contest since last year’s assembly election.

Dholakia, the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, contested the seat after his father’s death necessitated the bypoll. The contest recorded 83.45 per cent voter turnout, the highest among the eight by-elections held across the country. Fourteen candidates were in the fray, and polling was held November 11.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal also thanked voters for choosing “development”, saying Nuapada’s longstanding problems “could not be resolved by either the BJD or Congress”.

Meanwhile, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra expressed surprise over the margin and alleged manipulation. “It is a huge margin, which proves gross manipulation of the election by the BJP, using the government machinery,” he claimed.

Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, who was the runner-up in the 2024 assembly polls as well, alleged that “money played a major role” in the bypoll.

“Though my position was very good all along electioneering, the situation changed during the last few days due to the money factor. Money is not god, but nothing less than god,” he said.

PNN & Agencies