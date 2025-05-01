Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the second edition of the INWEC National Women’s Business Mela at Exhibition Ground here Wednesday. Over 200 women entrepreneurs from across Odisha and India are participating in the event.

Organised by INWEC in collaboration with ICC and MSME DFO Cuttack, the five-day event highlights women entrepreneurship, MSME growth, and skill development across Odisha. Commending the initiative, CM Majhi said, “The mela reflects our government’s commitment to building a progressive, inclusive, and innovation-driven ecosystem for MSMEs and women-led enterprises.”

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain noted that empowering women and MSMEs goes beyond business—it shapes sustainable communities. ICC Odisha chairman Rajib Sahoo highlighted women-led MSMEs as pillars of equity and sustainability.

INWEC convenor Preeti Pallavi Patnaik added, “Odisha’s women are not just participating—they are leading.” The mela includes panels on digital transformation, inclusive policies, and wellness in business, as well as a curated showcase of women-led ventures in textiles, organics, and tech.

Highlights included Bollywood actor Zayed Khan’s interaction with changemakers like Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, Commerce and Transport department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, and Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty.

PNN