Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal conveyed their good wishes to one and all, Thursday.

The CM took to his twitter handle to greet the people of Odisha on this occasion. In a video message, the CM wished Diwali, the festival of lights fill everyone’s lives with peace, happiness and prosperity.

Similarly, Governor Ganeshi Lal also wished all a happy Diwali in tweet. “May this festival of light bring lots of success, happiness, prosperity to you and your family,” read the tweet.

Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, there has been a ban across the state on bursting firecrackers, except for green crackers. Despite the Orissa High Court granting permission for sale and use of green crackers, the Diwali night seems to be noiseless as green crackers are not available in local market.

Green crackers, a little bit more costly than normal crackers, emit 30 per cent less pollutants than normal crackers. Similarly, in case of producing sound, green crackers produce 110-125 decibels of sound as against 160 decibels by normal crackers.

On Diwali, there is a tradition of ‘Pinda Dana’ rituals being performed at Bindusagar tank in Bhubaneswar and ‘Paya Shraddha’ rituals in front of Lingaraj temple by lighting Kaunria sticks. However, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a ban on congregation of people at Bindusagar tank and Lingaraj temple to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The age-old tradition of lighting Kaunria sticks at the Lion’s Gate of Jagannath Temple in Puri has also been banned.

