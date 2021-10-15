Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has decided to give his birthday celebration a miss this year too. According to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday (October 16) in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Odisha.

Patnaik has urged BJD supporters and well-wishers not to visit his residence Naveen Nivas to greet him. The Odisha CM has asked them to observe the day by donating blood and plasma and helping the needy ones. “I am always indebted to the love and good wishes of the people of Odisha,” Patnaik said.

Notably, Patnaik has stopped celebrating his birthday for the last three years. He did not celebrate his birthday last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. He gave the celebrations miss in 2018 and 2019 a miss due to the after effects of Cyclones Titli and Fani. The Odisha CM also did not celebrate his birthday in 2013 and 2014 as Odisha was badly hit by Cyclones Phailin and Hudhud respectively. In 2016, he had given his birthday celebration a miss as a mark of solidarity with the jawans who attained martyrdom in the Uri terror attack.

PNN