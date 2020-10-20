Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address the people of Odisha at 4 pm Monday, the CMO office said. He is likely to focus on the strategy that should be followed during the celebration of Durga Puja in the state in bid to prevent the further spread of the deadly COVID-19.

The state is currently facing the twin challenges of reducing local contact cases and protecting the corona warriors.

During his addresses, Naveen has been urging the citizens to practice self-restraint by following the guidelines.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also share a message with the nation at 6.00pm today. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6.00pm this evening,” Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis. During the addresses he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown. He has also announced economic and welfare packages.

PNN