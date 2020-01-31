Anandapur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Anandapur sub division in Keonjhar district Friday to attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of BN High School, the oldest educational institution in the sub division.

Sources said, the CM’s helicopter will land at the BN High School playground at 11.45am. The CM during his visit will also inaugurate the Anandapur barrage.

After the inaugural function at BN High School at 12 noon, he will address a meeting at the Anandapur stadium at around 12.40pm.

Starting from the party leaders and workers to sub-divisional and district administration, everyone is geared up for Patnaik’s visit.

Collector Ashish Thakre and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mohapatra are monitoring the situation in Anandapur. Seven DSPs, 17 inspectors, 40 SIs, 72 ASIs, 75 constables, 180 home guards and seven platoons of police forces have been pressed into service to maintain law and order during the CM’s visit.

Similarly, Annadapur MLA Bhagirathy Sethy and Ghasipura MLA Badrinarayan Patra are leaving no stone unturned to make the CM’s visit a grand success. It is said that the party leaders have had few rounds of meetings to ensure the events pass off smoothly.

