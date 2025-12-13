Bhubaneswar: Setting a goal to emerge among the top five eco-cultural tourism hubs in Asia, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said the state Cabinet and Council of Ministers’ meetings will be held at different eco-retreat centres in the coming days.

Majhi announced after inaugurating the 7th eco-retreat, a tourist facility amidst natural surroundings, organised by the Tourism department near Ramchandi along the Puri– Konark Marine Drive. He described the eco-retreats as the most attractive part of the state’s eco-tourism promotion. “I wish to hold state government’s Cabinet and Council of Minister’s meetings at eco-retreats in various famous tourist destinations of Odisha in the coming days,” he said, adding that the state’s eco-retreats have become a model in the tourism sector in India and an inspiration for other states.

The CM said the eco-retreats in Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur and Konark have significantly enhanced the importance of eco-tourism in the state. “Eco-retreats are a model campaign for creating livelihoods for local people, spreading environmental awareness, and boosting the local economy. Similar initiatives should be implemented in other natural locations across the state,” he said. Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida was also present at the inauguration.