Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday called for the integration of technology into Odisha’s justice system to enhance efficiency and speed. During a review meeting on the implementation of India’s three new criminal laws at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi proposed the introduction of e-FIR, e-summons, and e-evidence systems to simplify and expedite legal proceedings. He stressed the importance of making the justice delivery system more accessible and faster by adopting digital tools. “The introduction of electronic systems for FIRs, summons, and evidence will not only ease the process but also ensure quicker resolution of cases,” Majhi said.

In line with his digital vision, the Chief Minister suggested connecting critical institutions like jails, hospitals, forensic labs, and courts through video conferencing. “This would allow witnesses and experts to provide their testimonies from remote locations, eliminating the need for travel and further speeding up the judicial process,” he said. Majhi also proposed the deployment of mobile forensic vans to enhance the state’s forensic capabilities. Reports from the meeting indicated that 32 such vans would be operational soon, improving crime investigation and evidence collection across the state. To further strengthen the justice system, Majhi directed that cases involving mob lynching, extremism, and organised crime should only be overseen by officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) or higher. This move aims to ensure that such serious cases receive the attention and expertise they require, he noted.

The review meeting also revealed that over 98 per cent of police personnel and officers have already been trained on the new criminal laws, with additional measures being taken to incorporate modern technology in investigations. Moreover, the forensic labs are being upgraded, and 247 new positions for forensic and cyber forensic experts have been created to improve investigative processes. In the prosecution sector, 267 additional posts have been added, and amendments are being made to Odisha’s prosecution rules to align with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the key to an effective justice system lies in the collaboration and efficiency of all institutions involved, which will ultimately lead to quicker and fairer justice for everyone in the state.