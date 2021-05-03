Bhubaneswar: In view of COVID-19 cases rising exponentially in the Cuttack Municipal area, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday sanctioned Rs 10 crore to Cuttack Municipal Corporation. The assistance has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Prior to the 14-day long lockdown starting May 5, the traders of the Cuttack city had decided to keep their shops open till 2.00 pm till May 18 to break the chain of spread. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das had also announced it.

As many as 269 positive cases were reported from Cuttack Municipal area Sunday. Of them, 34 cases were reported from institutional quarantine, 127 were home quarantine and the number of local cases stood 108.

On the other hand, Cuttack district Monday reported 587 new cases, taking the tally to 37,210. While, 32,195 patients have already recovered, 4,865 are still undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed 146 lives in the district.

PNN