Kesinga: Days after Orissa POST reported about miserable condition of two tribal families living in a jungle under Kesinga block of Kalahandi for the last 38 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took note of their plight and directed the Collector to look into the matter and submit a report regarding their welfare.

The CMO issued a letter (No. 1918 dated November 25) in this connection and sought a report within two days. Following a directive from the Collector, BDO Bhimsen Sabar, other block officials along with the local sarpanch visited Pari jungle near Jayantpur village of Kantesira panahayat and interacted with the tribals – Alekh Majhi (40), his wife Radhika Majhi (35), daughter Mita Majhi (13) and mother Kakeya Bewa (65) and Arjun Majhi (35), his first wife Ambika Majhi and second wife Santara Majhi.

They are living in houses built by the state government in 1982 but do not have electricity and drinking water facilities. They remain cut-off from the rest of the world as the creeks remains in spate during rainy season. Their children cannot avail education. Alekah’s daughter Mita, who is studying in Kantesira High School, has to walk through the jungle for seven km daily to reach her school. Even local health and Anganwadi workers fear to tread in the jungle during daytime fearing wild animal attacks.

The BDO said that a road will be laid to their place of dwelling under the MGNREGS at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, while electricity will be provided to them. Besides, houses and land will be provided to them under the PMAY.