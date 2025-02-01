Mysuru: Criticising the Union Budget 2025, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dubbed it as a disappointing one, detrimental to the state’s welfare.

“Not a single demand we raised in the pre-Budget meeting was fulfilled. Karnataka, one of the highest tax-paying states, received nothing in the Budget,” he claimed.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Central government continues to neglect Karnataka’s interests.

“Despite farmers’ protests, the Budget did not even mention MSP (Minimum Support Price), which is a great betrayal to the farming community,” he said.

Siddaramaiah further challenged BJP and JD-S Parliamentarians and Union Ministers to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why Karnataka was ignored.

“Every state except Andhra Pradesh and Bihar was neglected… despite the BJP-JD-S alliance, Karnataka was still sidelined,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that “the BJP is taking revenge on states that oppose Manusmriti and uphold Constitutional values”.

“The increase in income tax exemption to Rs 12 lakh is being celebrated but only 8.09 crore people paid income tax last year, which is just 6.64 per cent of India’s population.

“Among them, 4.90 crore people paid zero tax. The increase in tax exemption helps only a few middle-class families, but 70 per cent of the population earning just Rs 100-150 per day gains nothing,” the Karnataka CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said that India’s total debt has increased from Rs 202 lakh crore to Rs 205 lakh crore.

“In the Union Budget 2025-26, the total size of the budget is Rs 50,65,354 crore and the amount of loan is Rs 15,68,936 crore among which Rs 12,70,000 will go for payment of the interest.

“Karnataka, one of the highest tax-paying states, received nothing in the budget. Only Bihar and Andhra Pradesh received benefits, while South Indian states were ignored. The Union Government continues to ignore Karnataka’s demands, despite multiple requests to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” he claimed.

Siddaramaiah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is punishing Karnataka for rejecting BJP in the 2023 Assembly Elections. “Even 46 per cent of Karnataka voters who supported BJP in Lok Sabha elections are now suffering,” he said.

The senior Congress leader further said: “No funds for Bengaluru infrastructure and no increase in Central share for centrally sponsored schemes in the Budget.

“No relief for states affected by natural disasters, no funding for new railway projects or land acquisition, no national project status for Bhadra Upper Basin. Kalasa-Banduri and Mekedatu projects remain ignored.”

Siddaramaiah said that Western Ghats conservation demands of Rs 10,000 crore were ignored.

“Kalyana Karnataka region was denied Rs 5,000 crore special grant. Bengaluru’s development projects such as Suburban Railway, Outer Ring Road, Metro expansion were not addressed,” he added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that “this is not a Budget for developing India, it is a Budget for diminishing India”.

“The Central government has forgotten that it is federal system. There is no mentioning of other states in the budget barring Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. There are no projects announced for other states,” he said.