Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Friday said that it has withdrawn Containment Zone restrictions from various places of the city.

According to tweets posted by the city administration on their official handle, Containment Zone restrictions from Bari Lane, Khatbin Sahi, Parida Sahi and Shankarpur areas have been withdrawn with immediate effect after several rounds of active surveillance and negating any possible local transmission of COVID-19 in the area.

“We are hereby lifting the Containment Zone restrictions from Bari Lane, Khatbin Sahi. This decision has been taken after 10 rounds of active surveillance and negating any possible local transmission of #COVID19 in the area,” CMC wrote.

“We are hereby lifting the Containment Zone restrictions from ParidaSahi, Shankarpur. This decision has been taken after 11 rounds of active surveillance and negating any possible local transmission of #COVID19 in the area,” it added.

According to the civic body, as of Friday morning, 906 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 439 have recovered. There are 457 active cases and 10 persons have succumbed to the disease.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 count touched 31,877 with 1,499 fresh cases, while eight more deaths were also reported pushing the toll to 177. Cuttack district reported as many as 28 COVID-19 cases.