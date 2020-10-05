Cuttack: The officer-in-charge of Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) COVID-19 control room became a victim of the virus Monday. He has been identified as Biswanath Lenka.

Initially Lenka was working at the CMC as an officer in the Statistical Department. He was made in-charge of the coronavirus control room a few months back.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das broke the news about Lenka’s death. She said Lenka had always been a frontline warrior against the virus. He never shied away from his responsibilities.

“Heart-broken on the demise of one of our senior COVID-19 Warriors, Sri Biswanath Lenka, Statistical Officer CMC. He firmly led from the frontline and meticulously performed duties as in-charge of the CMC COVID-19 Control Room and Nodal Officer of LnT CCC,” the CMC tweeted.

Das retweeted the CMC tweet and wrote, “Sincere, dependable and well-mannered Lenka Babu was one of our best. This loss is very personal to all of us at CMC. We will honour this sacrifice by working even harder. May he rest in peace and may God give his family strength.”

Cuttack district Monday reported 136 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infected persons to 21,909. Amongst them, 18,861 patients have recovered from the disease. Currently there are 2,964 active cases undergoing treatment. The district Monday reported three deaths due to COVID-19 taking the toll to 80. The district also reported four deaths due to reasons other than COVID-19.

PNN