Jajpur: The government has been taking a host of measures to rein in industry-induced pollution, but a coal tar making plant is operating at Sahanidiha under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district.

It was learnt that Kalinga Combines Pvt Ltd, which is manufacturing coal tar, is operating without permission from the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). Surprisingly, this plant set up on a forest land, locals alleged.

Despite opposition from local people over years, the plant continues to operate flouting anti-pollution norms. Locals alleged that the SPCB keeps mum on the issue.

Regional officer of the SPCB (Kalinganagar) Pramod Kumar Behera said a show cause notice has been issued to the owner of the coal tar plant.

It was alleged that some other plants have been causing environmental pollution alongside NHs and near human settlements in the area.

The coal tar plants cause atmospheric temperature to rise in summer, locals said, adding that some officials had looked into the pollution caused by the plant, but it yielded no results.

No action was taken against its owner, it was alleged. Due to operation of the plant, people of Sahanidiha, Lunibara, Baramana, Chadakmara, Muraripur and Tarini Chhak were upset.

Locals said that owing to air pollution from the plant, people are suffocated and affected by various diseases.

The plant is allowed to operate with backing of some influential people. The SPCB regional officer said that the owner of the plant was asked to reply the show cause within two weeks.

