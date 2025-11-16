Bhubaneswar: Cold wave gripped parts of Odisha, with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recording the state’s lowest temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), G Udayagiri was followed by Koraput’s Semiluguda (7.4), Daringbadi (8), Phulbani (9) and Angul (10.6).

The weather agency said there would be no large change in minimum temperatures over the next three-four days and thereafter, it would dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius in several districts.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ warning (be aware) for cold wave conditions in Khurda, Kandhamal, Angul, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts for the next 24 hours (8.30 am till Monday).

Normal life was also affected in Gajapati, Koraput, Kandhamal and some other districts, with people unable to come out of their houses till 9 in the morning due to intense cold.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, down from 14.8 degrees Celsius on the previous day.

“The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack experienced cold wave conditions, which are likely to prevail for another 24 hours,” IMD’s weather scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi said there was dense fog, with visibility of only up to 50 metres, in Rourkela in Sundargarh district and Khurda’s Balipatna.

Bhubaneswar experienced its first cold wave spell this season on Friday when the minimum temperature dropped 4.6 degrees Celisus below normal to record 14.8 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded the lowest temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius on November 30, 1970 and 10.9 degrees Celsius on November 26, 1968.

On Sunday morning, Cuttack recorded 13.6 degrees Celsius, which was 5.1 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.

