Bhubaneswar: Minimum night temperature in Odisha is likely to fall by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius over the next two days with no major change thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here predicted in its mid-day bulletin Sunday.

Cold Wave conditions are likely to persist in some parts of the state from night of January 3. A Yellow Warning has also been issued by the agency for several districts till January 5, 2022.

Besides, the IMD regional centre forecasted fog in the morning and partly cloudy sky later for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood areas valid for the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26°C and 13°C, respectively.

Weather forecast and warning for the next four days:

Day-1 (valid up to 08:30 hrs IST of 03.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over Odisha districts. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha, including Angul.

Day-2 (valid from 08:30 hrs IST of 03.01.2022 up to 08:30 hrs IST of 04.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Cold Wave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Bolangir.

Day-3 (valid from 08:30 hrs IST of 04.01.2022 up to 08:30 hrs IST of 05.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Cold Wave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Bolangir.

Day-4 (valid from 08:30 hrs IST of 05.01.2022 up to 08:30 hrs IST of 06.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, Keonjhar recorded lowest minimum night temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius Saturday night. Highest maximum temperature of 27.1oC was recorded at Gopalpur. Overall weather across the state will remain dry while some parts will experience shallow to moderate fog.

“Dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Angul, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Bolangir. Shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the Malkangiri district of south interior Odisha,” the IMD afternoon bulletin read.

PNN