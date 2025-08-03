Koraput: A tragic road accident on National Highway-326 near the Kanyashram School gate in Podagada panchayat under Dashmantpur block claimed the lives of a man and his 4-year-old son.

The deceased’s nephew, who was riding with them, sustained critical injuries and was battling for life at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital here.

The incident took place when the trio on a motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding truck belonging to the Bol Bom Seva Sangha.

The impact was so intense that the motorcycle caught fire, killing the father-son duo on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Khara and his son Anish Khara, residents of Tikra Sahi under Koraput Sadar sub-division.

Kailash’s nephew, Aman Reddy, was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Koraput Sadar IIC Runu Majhi reached the spot soon after the accident, recovered and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The involved truck has been seized, and a case has been registered.

