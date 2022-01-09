Malkangiri: People in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district produce over 50 tonnes of turmeric annually, but for lack of marketing facility, producers fail to get fair price for their produce.

The district administration has initiated a process to sell the turmeric of Malkangiri globally through online marketing platforms like Amazon.

As part of the initiative, women affiliated to various SHGs have been provided small mills to grind the turmeric.

In the next phase, five big milling units will be set up in Chitrakonda area to produce quality turmeric powder.

The administration has focused on creating livelihood for people through turmeric farming and it marketing while a project worth Rs 5 crore has been taken up.

Moreover, an agro-based industry with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore will be set up in the area to process agriculture produce to make them marketable, said Collector Vishal Singh here Saturday.

The Collector said that now focus is being laid on augmenting income of the tribals from vegetable and cash crop farming in the area.

“In Swabhiman Anchal, tribals are being encouraged to take up farming of millets, cashew, coffee, groundnut, pine apple, banana tola, suan, and alasi while cold stores will be set up for preservation of their produce,” he added.

This is how the tribals will be weaned away from ganja farming gradually, he noted. However, major focus will be on turmeric farming.

In the days to come, all farmers will be trained on modern farm techniques along with supply of high yielding turmeric seeds, the Collector said.

The turmeric produced in Swabhiman Anchal is better than the Kandhamal turmeric in terms of quality.

Farmers will have irrigation facility and a packaging unit. They can increase their income by selling their produce through online marketing platforms like Amazon, he observed.

