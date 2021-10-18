Bolangir: President of the school managing committee, who is a key accused in missing of a lady teacher, was detained five days ago for his alleged involvement in the case. He escaped from the custody of Titlagarh police in Bolangir district late Sunday night.

The accused identified as Gobinda Sahu and president of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahalinga locality under Sindhekela police limits of Kalahandi went to bathroom on the pretext of washing his hands and fled from the Titlagarh police barrack where he was kept for interrogation over missing of the teacher Mamita Meher.

According to an official, the lady teacher Mamita has been missing for the last 11 days. The victim’s family earlier alleged that Sahu is involved in her disappearance. Acting on an FIR lodged against him by the lady teacher’s brother Bunty, police had detained Sahu.

In the FIR, Bunty had alleged that Sahu was operating a sex racket in the school which his sister had vehemently opposed and warned to expose. Sahu also used to force women employees in the school to keep illicit relationship with the accused committee president.

Sahu was detained under supervision of an officer and four armed policemen. Three policemen were suspended Monday by Bolangir SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu on the charge of dereliction of duty.

PNN