Every day, many types of animal videos go viral. Some show animals fighting, others capture hunting scenes. Some are funny, while others highlight just how intelligent animals can be. Now, one such video is going viral and it has won the hearts of viewers. The clip features a deer and an elephant.

In the video, the elephant approaches a deep pond nestled between hills to quench its thirst. Some deer are already present near the pond. Suddenly, one deer can be seen struggling in the water, having fallen into the pond. It tries frantically to climb out, but all its efforts go in vain.

The elephant watches the deer’s struggle for a while. Then, in an extraordinary act of kindness, the elephant extends its trunk and helps pull the deer out of the water. In the 41-second video, viewers can see the elephant’s gentle attempt to rescue the deer.

The heartwarming video is going viral on social media. So far, more than 74,000 people have liked it. It was shared on platform X by the account @AMAZlNGNATURE.

An Elephant Helps a Gazelle Avoid Drowning pic.twitter.com/R3EkwIvZms — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 6, 2025

Many users have reacted emotionally after watching the clip. One person wrote, “The elephant had this expression on its face ‘Wow, I am so proud.'” Viewers are praising the elephant, with some saying that humans have much to learn from such animals.