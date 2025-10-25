Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday reviewed the construction work of Kalamandal Auditorium at Lok Seva Bhavan here and directed the officials concerned to finish the ambitious art project by May 2026. He also discussed the development of sports infrastructure in Keonjhar district.

‘Kalamandal’, Odisha’s largest auditorium, is being constructed by Odisha Industrial Development Corporation (IDCO) on a 9.85-acre plot near Sainik School at an estimated cost of Rs 173 crore. The complex will include a 2,000-seat main auditorium and a 500-seat open-air theatre.

This auditorium will be highly useful for organising various government programmes and meetings in the state capital. Keeping future requirements in mind, the Chief Minister advised that all associated facilities be made available within the ‘Kalamandal’ complex. The meeting also emphasised adequate parking facilities on its premises. Keonjhar to get six major sports projects. Additionally, the meeting included discussions on the development of six proposed major sports projects in Keonjhar district. These include two state-of-the-art sports complexes in Ranki and Raikala, a football stadium with indoor and outdoor game facilities at Keonjhar Kali Padia, a modern swimming pool in DN High School campus, an archery academy in Naranpur and a 100-bed specialised handball sports hostel in Keonjhar.

The meeting was attended by Odia Language, Literature, Culture, and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary to Finance department Sanjib Mishra, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Sports department Sachin Ramchandra Yadav, Culture Secretary Vijay Ketan Upadhyay, Sports Director Edula Vijay, and other senior officials.