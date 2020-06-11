Jeypore: Denizens and farmers will now get compost at an affordable price as works on a micro-composting centre (MCC) by Jeypore Municipality is nearing completion, a report said Wednesday.

It is expected that the plant will become operational within a week, Alok Ranjan Samantray, executive officer of Jeypore Municipality said. This micro-composting centre will prepare manures from solid and liquid wastes generated from houses, shops, business establishments, hotels and markets in the civic body area, he added.

The solid and liquid wastes will be collected separately and used in manufacturing of compost in the plant. The civic body has planned to build four similar compost manufacturing plants out of which one will be built at Makaput dumping yard and another at Bariniput dumping yard, he said.

Sources said this plant has been built by Jeypore Municipality at an outlay of Rs 72 lakh to provide compost to people at an affordable price. The plant is under construction at a place connecting Jaynagar and Global Hospital in the town.

A building housing the plant is being built at a cost of Rs 53 lakh while a recycling machine for the purpose has been procured at an outlay of Rs 19 lakh. The engineers of the manufacturing firm will soon visit the town and help in installation of the machine and making it operational.

The management of the plant and sale of manures will be handed over to women self-help groups in the area which will be done through a proper selection process, Samantray added.

PNN