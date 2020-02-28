Bhubaneswar: Several Congress members took to streets here opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Odisha visit, Friday. The party also staged protests in other parts of the state demanding resignation of Shah as the Home Minister over violence in Delhi in which over 40 people were killed.

Congress leader Mohammed Moquim said the violence in the national capital for a prolonged period proves Shah’s failure as the Home Minister. “The situation is very critical in Delhi and many people are living in utter fear. “Instead of ensuring safety of the people, Shah is in Bhubaneswar to attend an event for CAA, which is a threat to the country,” said Mouquim. He said that both BJD and BJP are now in hand in glove and are working together which is unfortunate.

Congress’ women wing leader Sandhya Mohanty said that the situation is very grim and tense in Delhi. “It could be understood from the fact that the Centre has transferred Justice S Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court after he passed significant orders on matters pertaining to Delhi riots,” she said.

State BJP spokesperson Prithviraj Harichandan said, “The Congress, during its tenure, had created violence with communal intention. Now, they are just blaming the Centre and they want to take political mileage as people have rejected them completely.”