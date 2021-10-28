Bolangir: A central team of Congress that met murdered lady teacher Mamita Meher’s family at Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district Thursday demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Among others, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and state in-charge A Chellakumar were in the team. Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra accompanied them.

After meeting the family of the deceased, the team spoke to local journalists. Surjewala demanded capital punishment for the accused, an impartial probe by SIT team under the Chief Justice of High Court and completion of the proceedings in 90 days.

The party also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation to deceased Meher’s family, government job to the kin and death sentence to all those who will be found responsible for the alleged murder.

“The party will continue its fight till Mamita’s family gets justice. We demand the accused persons be hanged till death and removal of Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra from power,” said Surjewala, adding that the holy land of Lord Jagannath has recently come to be known as a province for crimes and criminals, putting the lives of the girls in the state at risk.

Notably, Congress Legislative Party leader Mishra had earlier offered to fight the Mamita Meher murder case as an advocate.

The Central team of the Congress is on a four-day visit to Odisha.

It is worth mentioning, the BJP has been observing strikes across the state and staging gheraos at police stations, demanding ouster of minister Mishra and a CBI inquiry into the case. It observed 12-hour bandhs in Subarnapur and Nuapada districts Thursday. It has already observed dawn to dusk bandhs in Sambalpur, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts.

PNN