Khurda: Cornering the government over alleged corruption in mask procurement, Khurda district Congress staged a demonstration at district collector’s office Thursday and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Jatni MLA Sura Routray and party workers demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and Health Minister. Later, they handed over a memorandum to the collector, demanding a CBI probe.

In his reaction, Routray said Naveen Patnaik led state government has misappropriated money in crores in procuring COVID-19 equipment and masks. In coming days, responding to the call of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, Congress will launch a protest across the state.

Appealing to the people, he said, “Cases are only increasing in Khurda and Jatni. No government can save anyone. You have to protect yourself. For this, you have to be informed about the virus. If no urgency, be at home. If any need arises to go outside, wear masks and maintain social distancing whenever go outside.”

Curiously, many of the Congress activists including Routray were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.