Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday hit out at the UP government over the death of a pregnant woman in an ambulance in Noida, saying the government should take the incident as a ‘warning’ and make full preparations so that no life is lost.

The eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance Saturday after a frantic 13-hour search for a hospital bed failed as over half-a-dozen facilities allegedly denied her treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “During corona pandemic, the government has to take the non-COVID and other health facilities very seriously. In this context, if there is any lapse (chook), then there will be serious consequences. The death of a pregnant woman in Noida is a warning.”

In another tweet, she said, “Similar news is coming from different parts of UP. The Government must make full preparations so that no life is lost.”

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government, Samajwadi Party chief Yadav asked how many beds have been arranged for the ‘future generation’.

“The death of a pregnant woman while searching a hospital is extremely sad,” Yadav tweeted, attaching a PTI news tweet on the incident.

“The BJP government should also tell that till now, how many hospitals have been made,” the former UP chief minister said.

Neelam, 30, and her husband Vijender Singh, 30, knocked the doors of eight hospitals, including government ones, before she died in the ambulance outside a facility in Greater Noida Friday, the family said

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

PTI