Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police detained several Congress workers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state Friday.

Among those put under preventive detention are Syed Yashir Nawaz, general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), and four other youth leaders.

They are currently being held at the Capital police station here, an official said.

In a statement, the OPCC condemned the detention of its leaders.

“Modi is coming to Bhubaneswar for the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP state government in Odisha. Why are they afraid of Congress leaders?” asked Yashir.

He added that the party will not be intimidated by such actions.

“We will intensify our fight against the BJP government in the interest of the people of Odisha, and we are not afraid of arrests,” he asserted.

After reaching the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in the afternoon, Modi will join a ‘Triranga Yatra’ and later address a public meeting.

Around two lakh people are expected to attend Modi’s programmes, both at Janata Maidan and in the roadshow, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

He also said the PM will launch development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, including over Rs 2,750 railway projects.

Other projects, which will be launched by the prime minister, include drinking water and irrigation, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, and national highways.