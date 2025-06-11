Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Tuesday demanded immediate release of dues worth around Rs 4.41 crore to farmers in the Raighar block of Nabarangapur district.

Holding a press conference here, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das claimed that 344 farmers of Raighar block sold over 14,000 quintals of paddy to the government about four months back, “but their payment is pending”.

“Tomorrow, the BJP government is going to complete one year in office in Odisha. Before holding celebrations, it should release the dues of farmers,” he told reporters here.

Similarly, the farmers of Ganjam who suffered crop loss are “waiting to get their insurance money”, Das said.

The Congress leader said more than 1.45 lakh farmers of Ganjam district have paid crop insurance premiums of Rs 84 crore to a private company engaged by the government.

“However, after the farmers faced crop loss, the insurance company has not paid their dues,” he alleged.

The state government should intervene in the matter and direct the concerned insurance firm to make the payment, Das said.

He also claimed that several farmers in the Angul district, who suffered crop damage due to elephant activities, are awaiting compensation.

OPCC spokesperson Rajani Kumar Mohanty slammed the Centre, accusing it of failing to curb fuel prices despite promises.

“In 11 years, the BJP government has only increased petrol, diesel, and LPG prices instead of reducing them,” he said. Manisha Das Patnaik, state Congress spokesperson, condemned the rise in crimes against women, alleging state apathy.

PNN