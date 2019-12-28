New Delhi: The Congress Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over police “manhandling” party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said Priyanka Gandhi was acting as a responsible leader without disturbing peace.

The Congress leader “didn’t violate Section 144 but even then she was manhandled by police”, Dev said, alleging “there is complete goonda raj and there should be President’s rule in the state.”

The alleged incident occurred when Priyanka Gandhi was heading to the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

The Congress general secretary claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a female cop and pushed by another as she was walking towards Darapuri’s residence in Indiranagar’s sector 18.

PTI