Chandigarh: After trailing the Congress in Haryana in early trends, the BJP has covered some ground, with official figures showing it is now leading on 31 seats, but the grand old party is still ahead with 38.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress was way ahead of the BJP after about one-and-a-half hours of counting.

But as the counting progressed, the Election Commission trends showed the BJP made rapid progress and was leading in 31 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 38.

However, these are early trends and the actual situation would become clear as more votes are counted.

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at counting venues.

According to the Election Commission website, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district by a margin of 5,082 votes.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, early trends on TV channels showed.

Agarwal had Monday said the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

The key parties and alliances in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray on Haryana’s 90 constituencies which voted in a single phase October 5.

Agarwal Monday said 93 counting centres were set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state. To monitor the counting process, 90 observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission of India.

Director General of Haryana Police Shatrujeet Kapur said comprehensive security arrangements were in place for the counting.