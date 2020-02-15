Badasahi: An Odisha auxiliary protection force (OAPF) constable was suspended Friday for behaving disgracefully and screaming out abusive words right in the middle of a village fair in Mayurbhanj.

The accused has been identified as Gagan Bihari Nayak, a resident of Deuli village under Ranrua police limits.

Sources said that a police force was deployed at Suhagpur-Chandadiha locality under Badasahi block during Hingula Yatra to maintain law and order in the locality. Meanwhile, the constable Gagan, who was a member of the force, was seen getting drunk in public, and hurling abuses at everyone all of a sudden as he was in an inebriate state.

The whole act has been captured on mobile. The video has now gone viral on social media. On being informed, SP Parmar Smith Purushottam Das suspended Gagan. IIC of Badasahi police station Jayant Kumar Behera arrested Gagan before forwarding him to court.

PNN