Bolangir: Healthcare workers of Bolangir district who are working on temporary basis Thursday submitted a 4-point charter of demands demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted through Bolangir chief district medical officer (CDMO).

The four-point charter of demand includes ‘equal pay for equal work’, ‘status of service after six years should be treated as regular’, ‘gradation increment’, ‘insurance coverage of Rs 50,00,000 for eventual death in COVID-19 and payment of four month’s advance remuneration’.

According to a source, the state health department filled the posts in June 2013, against which these workers were given provisional appointment in September 2019. Despite working for over six years, they have been deprived of basic emoluments and allowances enjoyed by other regular government employees of the same cadre in the state, the health workers lamented.

Besides, they warned of resorting to protests if their demands are not met within 30 days.