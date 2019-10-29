Kendrapara: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) state general secretary and president of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society, Pramod Kumar Sahu, has been accused of sexually harassing a woman employee at her workplace.

Kendrapara town police registered a case after the victim moved the SDJM court by filing a case against the president of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd.

According to sources, S Swain (name changed) of Nachhipada under Rajagada panchayat, filed an FIR at Kendrapara town police station alleging that she had paid Rs 1 lakh to Kamalakanta Suar, an insurance adviser, as bribe to get a clerical post with Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society where she has been working since 2017.

It is alleged that Pramod Sahu used to invite Swain to his chamber and make voice and video calls during working hours in the pretext to learn how to operate mobile phones from her. Swain allegedly received lewd remarks from Sahu in his chamber and was touched inappropriately many times. The Coop Society president also allegedly lured her with gifting a scooter and gold chain if she abided by him. She was also forced to come to Gopa-based farmer’s society during the evening hours with Sahu where she was abused, it is alleged.

When Swain started resisting Sahu’s acts, she was allegedly threatened of transfer to a far-off place. It may be mentioned here that she has been transferred to Marshaghai branch of the Coop Society, it was learnt. Swain alleged that Sahu misbehaved with her and her mother too when the mother-daughter duo approached him about the matter.

Swain lodged an FIR April 30 this year with the Kendrapara Town police station in this regard against Sahu and allegedly pleaded before the IIC to provide her with security. She further alleged that the cops did not register the case and instead they threatened to arrest her.

After three months of lodging the FIR, Kendrapara Town police finally registered a case bearing Town PS Case no. 138 (dated 23.7.19) under Sections 509, 354(B)(1)(i), 506 and 294 IPC but allegedly failed to deliver Swain justice.

Swain then approached the SDJM court by filing a 1 CC case bearing case No-237/19. The court directed the Kendrapara Town police to register a case and conduct an inquiry. Following this, the police registered a case in this regard bearing Town PS case No 150/19 dated 09/08/19 under Sections 509/354 (A)(D)(i)(ii), 294, 506, and 34 IPC and started an inquiry.

“I was forced by the president’s associates to withdraw the case,” said the victim. “I have knocked the doors of Kendrapara SP, Collector, Additional Registrar of Cooperative societies Kendrapara circle, DG & IG of the police department, and the State Commission for Women,” added the lady.

When contacted, Pramod Kumar Sahu dismissed the allegations and said that as the woman has been transferred to another branch of the Coop Society, she has been making such allegations.

“I have directed the Additional SP (investigation unit for Crime Against Woman) Amita Patnaik to supervise this case and submit a detailed report. If Pramod Kumar Sahu is found guilty then law will take its own course,” said SP Niti Sekhar.