Tihidi: Police cracked a murder case and arrested five persons in Tihidi area of Bhadrak Friday. An illicit affair was behind the murder of Prasanna Sahu, police said.

The arrested were Sukadev Padhi of Bamanbindha, his brothers Damodar, Narayan, his sister Itishree Pati and her husband Devendra Pati.

According to reports, Prasanna Sahu of Kolha village was murdered January 25. Since January 25, Prasanna’s mother did not know about Prasanna as he did not return home. Sabita had filed a complaint at the police station, alleging her son was abducted.

Police said, Devendra is the neighbour of Prasanna who had developed an illicit affair with Itishree, Devendra’s wife. He was upset about such extramarital affair and revealed the matter before his brothers-in-law. He wanted to eliminate Prasanna.

Devendra and his brother-in-law Sukadev called Prasanna to their house January 25 and murdered him. Sukadev after perpetrating the crime had intimated it to other brothers over telephone.

The two accused carried the body on a bike and buried it near Gohiri canal.

Prasanna’s mother Sabita Sahu had filed a complaint at the police station, alleging abduction of her son. Police started an investigation. About one and a half months after the murder, police got clues and exhumed the body Thursday. Police seized the bike used for carrying the body.

The accused have admitted to their guilt. They were produced in court Friday.