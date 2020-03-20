Bhubaneswar: Following state government’s directive, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday ordered for implementation of odd-even formula for public transport system – private buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws – in the city, in an effort to contain spread of coronavirus.

“Public transport vehicles like buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws having odd registration numbers shall ply on odd numbered days and those having even registration numbers will operate on even numbered days. For example, on 21st March which is an odd numbered day all the vehicles in this category having odd registration numbers like OD 02-X 1235/3579 will ply,” an official order of the

BMC said. However, there will be no restriction on plying of private vehicles, government owned/hired vehicles, emergency service vehicles and vehicles hired by private hospitals including vehicles used for transportation of doctors and paramedical staff.

All other SOPs earlier issued to maintain social distancing and disinfection shall be followed scrupulously in all vehicles, the order said.