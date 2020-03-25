Keonjhar: After imposition of Section 144 in Keonjhar to ward off the coranavius, the state government has declared lockdown in the district. Despite restrictions, mining labourers in some pockets alleged that mining companies were not abiding by the guidelines.

Reports said a serious problem is looming large for mining workers as the firms have adopted ‘no work, no pay’ policy.

This has left thousands of mining workers in the lurch while the congregation of people at one place has been banned.

Many poor labourers said they are bound to go for work so that they can get their daily wages. Most of them were caught in a Catach-22 situation.

On the other hand, restriction on vehicular movement has caused commuting problems for the mining officials and the mining workers.

But, strangely, loading and unloading works in mines are in full swing through trucks and dumpers, it was alleged.

Labourers alleged that mining firms have thrown the guidelines meant for the safety of workers and their staff to the winds in Bamebari, Joda and Barbil mineral-bearing areas.

Various quarters have demanded immediate steps to protect the interests of mining workers.

