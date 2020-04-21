London: Coronavirus-related deaths were about 41 per cent higher in England and Wales than the government’s hospital-only figures. This is according to the official data released here. The cut off time for the information has been mentioned as April 10.

The latest figures which was released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). It shows that there were 1,662 deaths involving the coronavirus in England and Wales. The deaths registered up to April 10 happened outside of hospitals.

Overall, 13,121 deaths related to COVID-19 occurred in England and Wales. The figure is higher than the 9,288 people who died in UK hospitals during the same period.

The UK-wide hospital death toll from COVID-19 stands at 16,509. This figure has been repeatedly flagged as lower estimate by care homes and hospices. They have said deaths within the wider community are not being counted in on a daily basis.

The disparity is because the ONS statistics include all mentions of COVID-19 on a death certificate and deaths in the community. NHS England on the other hand, only includes deaths in hospitals where a patient has been tested for the virus.

Labour’s shadow social care minister Liz Kendall said the figures demonstrate the ‘terrible toll’ the virus is having on elderly and disabled. “Yet these awful figures are only scratching the surface of the emerging crisis in social care. They are already 11 days out of date,” said Kendall.

“The government must now publish daily figures of COVID-19 deaths outside hospital, including in care homes. So we will know the true scale of the problem. This is essential to tackling the spread of the virus. It will ensure social care has the resources it needs. It will also provide vital PPE and testing to care workers on the frontline,” Kendall asserted.

