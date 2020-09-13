Phulbani: BJD MLA (Baliguda) Chakramani Kanhar tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday evening. Including him, 26 BJD MLAs have been contracted the virus.

MLA Kanhar informed the media of him having tested positive for the disease and advised those who came in contact with him in last few days to take precautions and if necessary get themselves tested.

Informing that he is in home isolation, he said he had got himself tested at the Baliguda sub-divisional hospital and the report came out to be positive.

Besides Kanhar, the BJD MLAs who tested positive are Kendrapara MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher, Nabarangpur MLA Sadasiva Pradhani, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Basudevpur MLA Bishnubrata Routray, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, former Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli and Selapur MLA Prasant Behera.

They apart, six ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain, Tukuni Sahu, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Susanta Singh, Arun Kumar Sahu and Padmini Dian and two MPs Ramesh Majhi (Nabarangpur) and Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak) have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Minister for Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian and Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi have been shifted to Bhubaneswar COVID-19 hospitals after they complained of breathing problems.

