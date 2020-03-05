New Delhi: Films are being delayed, stars are skipping multi-city tours, there are appeals to postpone big franchises and tours are being rescheduled. These are some of the coronavirus scare effects, with the deadly virus fast turning into a potential threat for showbiz the world over.

With the global film industry facing losses of over $5 billion, will the coronavirus scare have a trickle-down effect on India as well particularly the Hindi film industry is the question doing the rounds.

The anxiety around the outbreak is growing with people deciding to stay away from places of large public gathering. This makes cinema halls and live show arenas a natural target. In India, does it signal a slump for the entertainment industry?

“It is not a very aggravated situation in India right now, but people are getting the jitters. I am sure it will be controlled soon. If it spreads further, it will affect collections and cinemas across India. I think at the moment distributors and producers must be thinking of insuring their films. If we talk about movie-going, I think the effect is coming in gradually because people will have reservations about going out,” trade analyst Rajesh Thadani was quoted as saying in a film-specific website.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the theatres March 6, and its box office performance will give a glimpse of how the moviegoing audience is reacting to the outbreak in India.

The season is crucial for the Hindi film industry, with several biggies lined up. The fear of coronavirus could ruin box office takings of Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium (March 13), Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (March 24), Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (March 20) and the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 (April 10).

Other big films slated in the first quarter include the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1, Salman Khan’s action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi.

The film industry might be waiting to understand the impact of the virus outbreak on its business, but stars are not taking a chance. Many have been skipping travel to multiple cities for promotion of their films – a reason why the Baaghi 3 and the Angrezi Medium cast probably skipped coming to Delhi.

“There is nothing to panic as of now. People are vigilant because no one wants to take risk. Having said that, I don’t think as of now it is on the level where the entertainment industry will be affected. It is little too far for anyone to get scared thinking about its effect on the entertainment industry. It has impacted internationally and scared away people across the globe,” trade expert Girish Johar said.

“There are big blockbusters slated for release in the upcoming months and we are hopeful that the situation will improve over a course of time, allowing consumers to visit their favourite cinemas. At this point all our focus is on taking preventive measures and offering a clean and disinfected environment,” said Devang Sampat, CEO at Cinepolis India.

Cinema halls insist they are working towards giving audiences a safe environment.

According to ‘hollywoodreporter.com’, analysts believe COVID-19 could already result in a loss of at least $5 billion from diminished box office revenue and impacted production. It has started having an impact on movie-going wordlwide, particularly in China, South Korea, Italy and even Japan.

Earlier this week, James Bond fans came together to urge the makers to delay the release of the upcoming film of the franchise, No Time To Die. It is scheduled to release in April. Disney is also likely to delay the release of its live-action Mulan remake in China.

Box office slowdown can mean more profit for streaming platforms, and it will be interesting to witness how they seize the moment.

