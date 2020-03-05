Angul: A special ward has been made operational at Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to treat coronavirus related cases, CDMO in-charge Pratap Behera said Wednesday.

According to Behera, a dedicated ward with two beds, Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kit and M-95 has been kept prepared to treat coronavirus patients in isolation from other patients should there be a need. The ward was opened as a precautionary measure, and no coronavirus case has been reported in Angul till date.

A 24-hour control room has also been opened by Department of Public Health (DPH).

It is worth mentioning that two persons were hospitalized at Keonjhar DHH and VIMSAR, Sambalpur with suspected coronavirus.

With coronavirus spreading its wings from China to other south-east Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Korea among others, the state government January 27 sounded high alert, saying it is taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The state government has now set up special coronavirus wards at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Burla, District Headquarters Hospital at Jharsuguda, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Puri District Headquarters Hospital and Angul District Headquarters Hospital.

