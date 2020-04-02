Kendrapara: Even as government proclaimed 21 day-long lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the state, it has worstly affected most of the cottage industries in Kendrapara.

According to sources, several cottage industry products like golden grass crafts, kaincha crafts and earthen crafts which are made in this district are internationally acclaimed. After declaration of lockdown, these artisans of Baro and Jajanga villages in Kendrapara district are not able to sale their products online. Even the kaincha craft cluster opened by district administration remains closed for the lockdown.

Kendrapara administration has sealed the district border and cluster at Jajanga village fails to support local artisans. “The cluster had made self-sufficient to over 500 women artisans and we are unable to congregate at the cluster for furthering production. It has become very difficult for us even to sell”, Santilata Samal of Jajanga village said.

It is known that, products of over Rs 10,00,000 still lye unsold at the cluster. Whatever resources the artisans had is gradually getting exhausted in meeting household expenses. Such a critical situation in Kendrapara could impact cottage industries here in the future days.

Similarly, about ten self-help groups (SHGs) of Tikhiri village under Marshaghai block have expertise in bamboo works. “Collection of bamboo has become difficult these days. Under this circumstance, the state government should provide us assistance money of Rs 10,000 for coming three months, local artisan Usharani Behera expressed.

Likewise, artisans of Mantripada village under Derabisi block and Gopalia village of Palakana panchayat make Sakhi Kandhei and Suta Kandhei, respectively. Coronavirus outbreak followed by lockdown has taken away their earning, local artisan Prafulla Singh lamented.

These days, saving lives has become the top most priority of artisans and they remain confined to their homes. Earthen craft, coir craft, golden grass craft would suffer a debacle in future, in the long run.

