You must have heard that in jails, inmates are treated badly and tortured. But there is a country in this world where the inmates of jail themselves dig their graves. Yes, it may have taken you by surprise, but according to some former prisoners it is an absolute truth.

The name of this country is North Korea. By the way, the whole world knows about the country’s dictator Kim Jong un and people also know about the strange rules the country follows. Foreign prisoners are also treated badly. According to media reports, these prisoners are forced to work as labourers.

Inmates of North Korea’s jails are forced to sleep in very small cells and they are given rats and frogs to eat. Apart from this, prisoners are beaten up regularly and they are forced to do hard labour for about 12 hours out of 24 hours.

The laws in North Korea are very stringent. In 2012, a Korean-American man Kenneth Bay, who visited North Korea, was found with a hard disk full of religious material, after which he was sentenced to forced labour for 15 long years.

However, he was released in 2014 due to poor health. Also in 2016, 22-year-old American student Otto Warmbier was also sentenced to 15 years of hard labour on charges of attempting to steal a billboard from a hotel. Although, he was also released after a few months, he went into coma thereafter.

North Korea’s jails are one of the world’s most dreadful prisons. Thousands of people, including children — are kept in prison camps and North Korean prison. It is said that there are some of them who have not committed any crime, but still imprisoned.

It is said that inmates in North Korean jails are forced to dig their own graves. Apart from this, they are also raped in the name of punishment and sometimes even the suffering prisoners disappear suddenly.

According to media reports, Kenneth Bay, a Korean-American man who lived as a prisoner in a North Korean prison, says that many prisoners originally from North Korea have no idea about the outside world. “They believe that 99 percent of Americans are poor. However, when Kenneth told him that it was not true, most people in America had their own house and car, they were not ready to accept it,” he said.