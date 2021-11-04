Sambalpur: A couple attempted suicide by consuming poison, which left the man dead. His wife continues to struggle for life in a hospital. The incident was reported from Goshala area under Burla police limits in Sambalpur district Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Tankadhar Mahakud from Jharamunda village and his wife as Brundabati Mahakud.

According to a source, the family members found the couple lying unconscious in a paddy filed near Goshala Wednesday evening. They immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot and found Tankadhara to have breathed his last. They immediately rushed Brundabati to VIMSAR in Burla.

While the police are investigating the incident to find out the reason behind the couple taking the extreme step, locals suggested that the couple was regularly being harassed by their son and daughter-in-law.

A detailed investigation underway, it was learnt.

PNN